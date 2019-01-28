Peoria Officials: All Occupied Property Must Have Active Utilities

The City of Peoria does not want any residents to be left in the cold during the stretch of dangerous wind chills forecast this week.

City officials are reminding owners/operators of any building who rents, leases or lets one or more dwelling units, rooming unit, dormitory or guestroom on terms either expressed or implied, that heat must be furnished to sufficiently maintain a room temperature of 65 degrees during the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. each day and not less than 60 degrees during other hours. Additionally, all occupied property in the City of Peoria must have active utilities.

Anyone who is renting property that does not have adequate heat is urged to contact their landlord immediately, before temperatures and wind chills drop further. If landlords are unwilling to make corrections in a reasonable time frame, contact the City of Peoria at 309-494-CARE.

Cooking appliances should not be used, nor should portable unvented fuel-burning space heaters used, as a means to heat homes or apartments.

Residents should also be aware of the potential for freezing pipes due to the outside temperature. Precautions should be taken such as allowing a small trickle of water in faucets and exposing pipes to warmer air temperatures by opening cabinet doors.

If your pipes do freeze, be cautious about using a space heater to thaw frozen pipes and never leave the space heater unattended.

The City of Peoria offers an Emergency Repair Program for homeowners with faulty heating facilities. To be eligible, homeowners must provide homeowners insurance, pass income qualifications, be up to date on property taxes, do not owe money (in the form of fines or fees) to the City, and the mortgage must be up to date. More information concerning the Emergency Repair Program can be found HERE, or by calling the City’s Development Center at 309-494-8600.

More information on City of Peoria Code Enforcement and Community Development can be found HERE.