Peoria Police Ask For Help Finding Toddler

At approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday, Peoria Police were dispatched to the area of McClure/Sheridan regarding a report of an unattended toddler walking in the area.

A witness described the child as a black male with a light complexion wearing a white long sleeved shirt, no pants, and brown cowboy boots crying and yelling for his mom. The witness attempted to approach the child but he ran off southbound on Flora from McClure.

The Peoria Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the child or his whereabouts call PPD immediately at (309) 673-4521 or 9-1-1.

A reverse 9-1-1 has been activated for a 3 mile radius and Officers/Detectives are canvassing the area.

PPD says if the the toddler is your child, he is ok – please call police.