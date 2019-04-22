Peoria Police Department Joins ‘Neighbors’ By Ring

The Peoria Police Department has joined the application “Neighbors” by Ring.

Ring is a home security device with the ability to alert the user when someone is near the device, a camera allows the user to see who is there and capture audio. Also, Ring lets the user communicate with who is on the camera of the device.

‘Neighbors’ by Ring is a free application which provides users with real-time local crime and safety information.

However, to use the ‘Neighbors’ application on your smart device, you do not have to own a Ring device to keep track of what is being reported in your area.

Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion III said once the application is downloaded, residents can join their digital neighborhood.

“And use the app to monitor neighborhood activity, share crime and safety related videos, photos, and text based posts. And receive regional safety alerts from their neighbors,” Marion said.

Marion said the devices and the application have helped catch many crimes in the act.

“They’ve already been instrumental in catching package thieves and would be burglars, and other various thefts,” Marion said. “It’s a way to keep the neighborhood safe”.

However, Marion stressed that the ‘Neighbors’ application does not replace 911.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson described the ‘Neighbors’ application to be similar to a social media feed, allowing the user to scroll and see what is happening in their area.

Dotson also said you can choose for your posts to be private or public.

“It is not public, unless you have your settings set to public. Or unless you deem certain camera footage public,” Dotson said.

On the ‘Neighbors’ application, other users can also comment on videos or posts by their neighbors anonymously, unless they identify themselves.

To download the ‘Neighbors’ application, you can text “peoriapd” to 555888 or visit HERE