Peoria Police Investigating “Suspicious” Death

Peoria Police report an investigation is underway into what is described as the “suspicious” death of man.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says officers responded to a report of a man down inside an apartment in the 800 block of West Hurlburt around 2:44 p.m. Monday.

As they arrived, officers located an unresponsive male. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information concerning the man’s death is urged to call the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521) or CrimeStoppers anonymously (309-673-9000).

 

