Peoria Police Make Arrest In Connection With Garage Burglary

Peoria police have arrested one suspect in connection with an alleged burglary, but they cannot connect the suspect with similar reports.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Loucks around 11:20 p.m. Thursday on reports of a garage burglary.

Lt. Michael Boland says a suspect was pursued on foot, and ultimately captured hiding in a garage in the 3000 block of St. Philomena Court.

Boland says this is the same area where multiple armed robberies have occurred. However, at this point, there is not enough information to connect this suspect to the recent string of burglaries.

Boland says while the case is still being investigated, citizens should remain vigilant, as another robbery suspect may still be at large.