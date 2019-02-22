Peoria Police Make Shooting Arrest

A Peoria man has been arrested in connection with an alleged shooting incident near Taft Homes.

Police say Maurice Irby, 19, was arrested Tuesday night during a traffic stop in the 1900 block of NE Adams Street.

A 21-year-old victim had appeared at a local hospital around 2:07 p.m. Tuesday requesting treatment for a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

Witnesses had reported a newer silver sport utility vehicle leaving the scene at a hate rate of speed. Officers later spotted Irby exiting a vehicle in the alley of the 500 block of Homestead. The vehicle had been reported stolen Feb. 17.

Irby was observed getting into another vehicle which was later involved in the traffic stop on NE Adams. Police evidence collected linked Irby to the shooting near Taft Homes.

The Journal Star reports Irby was formally charged with aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a felon during a court appearance Thursday. Irby was ordered held on $350,000 bond.