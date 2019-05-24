Peoria Police Search For Bank Robbery Suspect

Peoria police are asking the public’s help in locating the suspect in an alleged robbery of a downtown Peoria bank.

Police say one man entered Busey Bank, 414 Hamilton, around 3:30 p.m. Friday. The man implied he had a weapon but one was not displayed.

The suspect had left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash before officers arrived.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-10, 25-30 years-old, 150-170 pounds, with a black goatee and a slight beard, wearing a blue Chicago Cubs world champions t-shirt, gray baseball cap and black or dark blue pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521).

