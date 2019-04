The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding 86-year-old Leatrice Eggleston.

Eggleston is described as a black woman, 5 foot-two, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short reddish purple hair. She was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near the 100 block of W. Arcadia.

Eggleston was reportedly wearing a brown coat and green pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peoria Police immediately at (309) 673-4521.