(25 News) – Peoria Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting on Christmas Eve.

They have identified the man as Brian Keller, 35 of Peoria who is wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm.

The shooting happened around the 800 block of Wiswall Ct. on Dec. 24 at 1:15 a.m.

The victim was found several blocks away in the 2700 block of W. Marquette.

He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.