Peoria police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Jeffrey Curry, 20, was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of West Newman Parkway. Police say Curry is in need of medication.

Curry is described as 5-7, 160 pounds with blue eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing light green sweatpants and a blue striped hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Curry’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521).