Peoria Police Seeking Accreditation Status

The Peoria Police Department is currently in the assessment phase of earning initial accredited status from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.(CALEA).

A team assessors from CALEA will be in Peoria January 14 to examine all aspects of the Peoria Police Department’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services.

As a part of the assessment, Peoria Police personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Monday, January 14 at 6 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library Main Branch, located at 107 NE Monroe Street in Peoria.

If for some reason an individual cannot speak at the information session but would still like to provide comments to the assessment team, they may do so by phone. The public may call (309) 494-8314 on Tuesday, January 15, between the hours of 1-3 p.m.

Phone comments as well as comments at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the Peoria Police Department’s ability to comply with CALEA Standards. The agency has to comply with 158 stardards in order to gain accredited status. For more information regarding the CALEA standards, contact Peoria Police Sargeant David Smith by calling (309) 494-8324.

Verification by the team that the Peoria Police Department meets the Comission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation. Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, a comprehensive report is prepared for the full board of Commissioners. The Commission will review all available information and make a determination on whether the Peoria Police Department will receive accreditation.

Accreditation is for four years, during which the Peoria Police Department must submit annual reports, and participate in annual remote web-based assessments attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the police deparment’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are asked to write: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainsville, Virginia 20155.

For more information, call (703) 352-4225 or email caleacalea.org.