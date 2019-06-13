Peoria Police Take Armed Man Into Custody

Peoria Police were called to the 1200 block of W. Candletree just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a male in crisis armed with a gun.

Police and Peoria Park District Police set up a perimeter as they searched for the man. Officers heard a gunshot in the vicinity of the perimeter, and found shell casings where the man was reportedly seen.

Peoria Police issued a CodeRed Alert to area homes and businesses, asking people to shelter in place.

Police used a drone, K-9 tracking, dozens of officers, and crisis negotiators to search for the man. Firefighters and AMT were also on standby at the scene.

At approximately 6:05 p.m., the man was observed near an apartment complex in the 1800 block of West Kingsway. A business told police that someone saw the man throw something in their garbage. A handgun was recovered.

At approximately 6:13 p.m. police took the man into custody without incident in the 1800 block of W. Kingsway.

