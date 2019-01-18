Peoria Preparing For Another Major Snow Storm

For the second time in a week, a major snow storm is on the way.

And, news partner 25 News’ Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins say this one could be more difficult to navigate.

“Last weekend’s storm dumped a foot of snow on Peoria. And, the next storm late Friday and Saturday will yield up to six inches (of snow), but there’ll be a difference…wind. We’ll see northeast winds gusting to near 35 miles per hour…resulting in blizzard-like conditions and causing hazardous travel. Expect blowing and drifting snow and white out conditions…especially on north/south roads and highways,” Collins said.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday for Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, Marshall, Stark and McLean Counties.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet

and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

For the latest road conditions for Illinois, click HERE.