Peoria Public Works Dealing With Ice And Snow

Peoria street crews are dealing with freezing rain, ice and snow.

Peoria Public Works’ Sie Maroon tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that conditions were changing quickly Wednesday morning.

“All of our concrete streets are starting to frost up relatively quickly now, even though the asphalt seems to be holding up. Not as well on the concrete. So, when people are out driving, they need to be careful. It could really get away from them in a hurry,” Maroon said.

He says even though rain continued overnight Tuesday, crews were out putting down salt and brine Wednesday morning.

“We were still putting them down, with the hope that traffic would get into it, and help create that natural brine mixture. And, hopes that that does help us out,” Maroon said.

He says that new snow will actually help with tracking for drivers already dealing with ice.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln says the Peoria area could see about a half inch of snow accumulation Wednesday.