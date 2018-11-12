Peoria Ranked 5th Worst City For African-Americans

(From 25 News)– The Peoria area ranks slightly better than last year in an annual list of the worst cities for African-Americans to live.

Peoria ranked fifth on financial website 24/7 Wall Street’s list of the worst cities, better than last year’s second-place ranking and 2016’s first place.

The number one ranking in 2016 led to community-wide brainstorming meetings for solutions, and ultimately the hiring of a diversity officer, Faris Muhammad.

The website cites a long history of segregation in Peoria, and a high black unemployment rate of 37- percent in the metro area. African-American households typically make about 45-percent of the income of white households, the site reports.

The number one metropolitan area on 24/7 Wall Street’s list this year was Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa. In Illinois, Chicago, Danville, Springfield, Kankakee and Decatur also placed on the list, though Peoria was the worst-rated in the state.

For more information on this report from 24/7 Wall Street, click HERE.

