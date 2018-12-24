Peoria Restaurant Closed Temporarily Due To Fire

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 1216 W Glen Ave., was the scene of a fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant at 7:01 a.m. Sunday. Battalion Chief Rick Morgan says the fire, on top of the stove, was extinguished within five minutes.

The restaurant’s fire suppression system was not activated, according to Morgan. Fire crews manually activated the exhaust system to remove smoke from the building.

Firefighters also checked adjoining businesses to make sure smoke and fire did not spread.

The cause of the fire was determined to be grease drippings on the stove. There were no injuries.

Qdoba Mexican Eats will remain closed during a fire department investigation and a health department inspection.