Peoria Riverfront Museum Announces $1 Million Gift

A Peoria native and Chicago business leader has made a $1 million contribution to the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

The gift is from T. Bondurant “Bon” French and his wife, Hollis “Holly” French.

Bon French, a 1971 graduate of Woodruff High School, is chairman of the board of the Chicago-based private equity firm Adams Street Partners.

“We make this investment in the Peoria Riverfront Museum now because we believe the Museum is on the rise with a unique multidisciplinary vision that is making a difference for many thousands of people,” French said in a news release issued by the museum. “We also wanted to give back to Peoria and supporting the Museum is one of the ways we could do that.”

Museum officials say the gift will create two funds that recognize the work of French’s mother and father.

The first fund will be named for Joan Trenchard French of Peoria Heights, who is one of the founding members of the museum’s predecessor, Lakeview Museum of Arts and Sciences. Joan French created Lakeview’s original docent and school loan programs and afterschool reach program for underserved neighborhoods. She also chaired Lakeview’s first annual fund drive. The Peoria Riverfront Museum’s “welcome center” on the lower level will be named in her honor.

The second fund will be named for the late Taylor French, who served as chairman of the board of Lakeview Museum. The Taylor French Decoy Fund will be used to support the new Center for American Decoys at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, recognizing Taylor French’s passion for duck hunting and admiration of decoy folk art.

“Bon French is among the most respected business leaders and major donors for museums and education in Chicago,” said Peoria Riverfront Museum President and CEO John Morris. “When we began discussions about this gift with him last year, we wanted to find a way to help him do something very special for his hometown while also honoring his parents. This extraordinary gift is the largest of its kind from a former Peorian in support of the museum and its mission. Lives will be changed because of it.”