Peoria Riverfront Still Open For Business

Due to the flood wall on Peoria’s riverfront, Water Street is closed to vehicular traffic between Walnut and Liberty. But, the businesses there want you to know they are still open.

“Everybody is open down here on the west side of Water Street. Open for business. We want people to come down,” said Adam White with R.C. Outfitters.

White tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan there will be some inconveniences due to flooding for a while, but he hopes customers will keep them busy downtown.

“All of these businesses down here on the riverfront have made an investment in our community. And, yes if they (customers) can show anyone down here a little extra love. Come visit, travel downtown, make it a point,” White said.

White says there is plenty of parking available near the Peoria Riverfront Museum, on Liberty Street, and under the Bob Michel Bridge.

As of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Illinois River at Peoria stood at 27.88 feet. It is projected to continue falling to 24 feet by Monday. However, more rain is in the forecast through Thursday morning.