Peoria Riverfront Street Reopens

City of Peoria officials say Harrison Street has reopened from Commercial Street to Water Street, allowing access to the Liberty parking lot, as the flooded Illinois River continues to slowly recede.

However, the following locations remain closed:

Water Street from Liberty to Harrison Street

Darst Street between the two sets of railroad tracks

Business remain open in the 300 block of Water Street. Sandbags remain in place providing pedestrian access only to the restaurants and businesses.

One-way traffic remains in place Liberty to Washington Street. The area north of River Station remains closed to the CEFCU Stage. River Station businesses will reopen Friday, May 10.

The public is asked to avoid areas in the Liberty lot that have been blocked off. Visitors to the Peoria Riverfront Museum will still have access to the underground parking lot.

The promenade along the river continues to be closed. Citizens are asked to avoid this area for safety and use caution in flooded areas.

Refer to the map below for street closures and parking options.