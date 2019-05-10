Peoria Selected To Participate In Federal Food Program

Peoria is one of 15 communities that have been selected to participate in Local Foods, Local Places (LFLP), a federal initiative that helps communities reinvest in existing neighborhoods and improve quality of life as they develop the local food economy.

Through LFLP, a team of agricultural, environmental, public health and economic development experts will work directly with the City of Peoria, community members and organizations, to develop a local food system action plan.

To gather input and direction for the plan, the Local Foods, Local Places team is holding a community workshop on May 22 and 23, where participants will work to envision a “community wellness hub” to improve access to food and nutrition resources in the Southside Neighborhood, connect neighborhood voices to development plans for more equitable outcomes, and provide business development and employment pathways for the local ag community and food service industry to thrive.

“This technical assistance will provide vital support in coalescing and structuring the extant efforts in the neighborhood that are working toward collaborative, community-forward solutions in the healthy food and wellness spheres,” said Ross Black, Community Development Director for the City of Peoria.

Martha Ross, LFLP steering committee member and President of Southside Community United for Change (SCUC), a group of Southside neighborhood leaders, said, “The history of the South Side speaks for itself. Some of the biggest players throughout the City the country were raised on the South Side, and we are excited to bring investment into the community. Given the resources, the neighborhood would love to see more forward momentum and take the initiative to make the change we want to see, because we live here-we don’t want to leave here.”

Before the workshop, those interested can tour 1312 SW Adams St., a potential site for a “community wellness hub” development, where the LFLP steering committee is organizing a pop-up demonstration of food and health related services such as a food hub, a commercial kitchen, health services, financial services, and more.

LFLP has helped 93 communities across the country develop local food enterprises.

For more information about Local Foods, Local Places