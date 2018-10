A Peoria shooting leaves one man dead, another wounded.

One of the victims, a 49-year-old man was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say two adult male shooting victims were found by officers Saturday afternoon in a driveway in the 700 block of Spring Street.

The officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of several rounds fired.

The second victim suffered a graze wound.

The investigation continues. There is no suspect information.