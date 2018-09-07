Peoria Shooting Suspects Arrested

Peoria police have announced the arrests of two men in connection with a shooting at a South Peoria gas station.

Makai Jordan, 18 (pictured left), and Jerwayne Moore, 32, aka Jermaine Moore (pictured right) were arrested Thursday during a traffic stop at Western at Starr. Police say Jordan was found with a loaded handgun when he was arrested.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of four rounds fired about 11:18 p.m. Sept. 2. A short time later, a 34-year-old man arrived by private vehicle to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

A crime scene was located at the Phillips 66 station, 1016 South Western Avenue.

Detectives gathered information leading to the identification of Jordan and Moore as suspects.

Jordan and Moore were transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Jordan is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery, carry/possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Moore was charged with aggravated battery and mob action.

