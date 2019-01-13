Peoria Snow Fighters Battle Changing Road Conditions

*UPDATE* – The National Weather Service in Lincoln says the Winter Storm Warning… that includes Peoria, Tazewell, & Woodford counties, is expected to expire at Midnight Saturday.

As of 9:30 p.m., light snow continue’s to fall in Peoria, and Peoria Snow Fighters remain treating and plowing primary road ways.

Below is statement from Assistant Public Works Director Sie Maroon, regarding the status of Peoria road conditions.

(Peoria Pubic Works) – Not sure where to start other than to say not much has changed since early this morning when this snow system picked up momentum.

Although we were to see diminishing snow fall late this afternoon and early evening, that didn’t happen.

It has been a steady snow fall all day long and still falling steady in to this evening. The prediction of an end time has changed from midnight to approximately 3 o’clock this morning with an expectation of another inch possible.

We have already exceeded the predicted amount of accumulation by approximately 2 inches.

So, for the rest of this evening the snow fighters will remain treating and plowing the primary arterial streets until the snow stops.

At that time regardless of what time of day or night it is , we will proceed to plowing the residential streets curb to curb until they are completed.

It will be a large task because of the amount of snow that has accumulated on the pavement, so we ask for your patience.

We will eventually get to all of the streets in the City of Peoria jurisdiction.

A reminder for commercial businesses, the commercial sidewalk snow removal goes into effect for 6” or more and has a 36 hour period to remove the snow. Travel safe if you need to travel.

More to come!

Sie Maroon

Assistant Public Works Director

Superintendent of Operations