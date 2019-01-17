Peoria Snow Fighters Focused On Residential Areas

Peoria’s Snow Fighters have worked pretty much non-stop for days.

Sie Maroon, with Peoria Public Works, says their focus right now is the residential streets, before more snow arrives.

“That’s because of the snowpack that we’ve had. The past few days, we’ve tried to remove as much as possible. And, then when that freezing drizzle came down, it just put a glaze over those (streets),” Maroon said.

Peoria’s street crews are plowing curb to curb and treating the neighborhood streets with salt where necessary.

Maroon says that he understands that everyone can be in a hurry, but don’t try to pass a snow plow…give them room to work.

“They want to get around us. They go around, and then they end up getting stuck,” Maroon said.

Maroon says the next system of precipitation is expected to arrive late Friday night into Saturday. He asks that everyone to be patient as crews continue to work on the residential streets before storms come back into the picture Friday night and Saturday.