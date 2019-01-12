Peoria Snowfighters Out In Force

Up to 8 inches of snow is forecast for the Peoria area by Saturday night.

Sie Maroon, with Peoria Public Works, says the city’s snowfighters have been working around the clock since Friday.

“Crews have been plowing all night. The next shift starts at 7 a.m. That shift will stay on as long as need be,” said Maroon.

The plows will focus on the primary streets until the snow stops.

Maroon says the roads are snow-covered, but passable.

“We’re actually tandem plowing all the primary streets, to make sure that we can keep them open for all the travelers everyone that needs to get around town,” Maroon said.

“Since we’ve already reached the two inch mark, and it’s still snowing, the residential areas won’t be dealt with until we’re done with the snow, which looks like later tonight (Saturday),” Maroon said.

Once plows get into the residential areas, they will plow curb-to-curb.

Maroon says drivers should watch for snow falling off the plows, especially at the intersections of the city’s primary routes.