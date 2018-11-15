Peoria Snowfighters Out On The Streets

Snow began falling again early Thurseday morning, causing roads to be snow-covered and a bit slick.

Sie Maroon, with Peoria Public Works, says the city has seen a bit more snow than what was predicted.

“We’ve got all of our salt trucks out now. We’re covering all the major arterials and the hills. And, we’ll remain out until the snow stops, and we’ll re-evaluate at that time,” Maroon said.

Peoria street crews pretreated the overpasses and hills earlier this week, and have applied more brine Thursday morning.

In Tazewell and Woodford Counties there is more accumulation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tazewell, Woodford and Mason Counties until 6 p.m. And additional two inches of snow is possible.

A Traffic Collision Alert has been issued for Peoria County until further notice. Anyone involved in an accident without injuries, should report the accident in person at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office,, located at 301 Maxwell Road, Peoria, within 48 hours of the alert being lifted.