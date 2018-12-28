Peoria Stabbing Suspect Is In Custody

(25 News) — Peoria Police say a man is in custody, after this morning’s stabbing on Martin Luther King, Junior Drive.

Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson tells news partner 25 News the male suspect was spotted shortly after the stabbing in the area of Armstrong and North High Street, where he ran from officers.

A brief chase occurred, before he was arrested.

That suspect’s name, including any possible charges against him, has not yet been released.

As for the unidentified male victim, police tell us he was alert and conscious at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.