Peoria Unemployment Rate Ticks Up Slightly

(Chicago)- Unemployment rates increased over-the-year in January in 13 of Illinois’s metropolitan areas, and decreased in one, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in eleven of the metropolitan areas.

“It’s encouraging to see that payrolls continue to increase in most metro areas across the state” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “Industries like educational and health services, trade, transportation, and manufacturing are seeing strong growth and we look forward to continuing to build on that foundation.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in eleven metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in: Lake-Kenosha (+2.8-percent, +11,500), Peoria (+2.6-percent, +4,400) and Carbondale-Marion (+2.2-percent, +1,200). The metro areas showing an over-the-year decrease in total nonfarm jobs were Danville (-2.2-percent, -600), Bloomington (-1.8-percent, -1,600) and the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.6-percent, -1,400).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Manufacturing (11 of 14), Professional and Business Services (10 of 14), Mining and Construction (9 of 14), Leisure and Hospitality (9 of 14), Financial Activities (8 of 14) and Education and Health Services (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares January 2019 with January 2018. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 5.3-percent in January 2019 and stood at 12.2-percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in January 2019 and 10.6-percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.