Peoria Unemployment Rate Up

November’s unemployment rate was up in 11 of the 14 metro areas of the state, including Peoria, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The jobless rate went down in two (Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights and Danville) and was unchanged in one (Davenport-Moline-Rock Island).

Peoria’s jobless rate in November was 4.8 percent, compared to 4.6 percent in November of last year.

“Payrolls rose in most areas of the state,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “At the same time, the unemployment rate increased in most metros, mostly due to more people entering or reentering the labor force as many of the local economies continue to improve.”

IDES reports Peoria gained 1,500 non-farm jobs from November 2017 through November 2018.

There were an estimated 8,700 unemployed people in the Peoria metro area in November.

The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work, and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

The statewide jobless rate in November was 4.1 percent, compared to 4.6 percent in November 2017.

Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in November 2018 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak.