Peoria Walmart Wall Of Honor Memorial

Peoria Walmart honors fallen members of central Illinois with a memorial wall of honor.

“This is just something we wanted to do for the families to let them know that we remember,” said Founder and President of America’s Gold Star Families Patti Smith.

She said holidays can be an especially hard time for these families.

“We just hope in some small way this comforts them,” said Smith.

The memorial features the fallen, as well as those missing in action dating back to the time of World War II. About 70 pictures are posted on the wall.

More pictures will be added to the wall if more casualties occur.