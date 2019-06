After being diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer, 37-year-old Chalise Scholl, of Peoria, was given six months to live.

Scholl used her savings to bury her mother two years ago, who died from the same disease.

A friend recently set up a GoFundMe page to help Scholl, and she is selling wristbands for cancer awareness and to cover her own funeral costs on Facebook.

To donate to Scholl’s GoFundMe page, click HERE.