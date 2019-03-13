Peoria Zoo Losing Three Pride Members

The Peoria Zoo is saying goodbye to three female lions.

The three lions were born at the Peoria Zoo on Dec. 4, 2015.

The lions are being moved in accordance with the Lion Species Survival Plan. They will be transferred to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.

The plan is to ensure the species remains as genetically varied as possible.

Peoria Zoo Director, Yvonne Strode, knows it’s hard to say goodbye, but the outcome will be beneficial.

“Having watched them grow from day one, it was hard to see the girls go but we are thrilled that all three were transferred to the same facility. Our visitors will be able to view the parents, Arthur and Lizzie, every day, who will now have the whole place to themselves,” Strode said.

On March 14, the Peoria Zoo and Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum will offer a 2-for-1 admission day.