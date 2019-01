A Peoria man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a July homicide in Peoria.

The Journal Star reports that James Watkins, 56, was found guilty Wednesday of stabbing King Abel to death in the Parkview Estates Apartments on N. Gale Avenue last July.

Watkins claimed that he stabbed Abel in self-defense, after the two of them got into a dispute.

Watkins faces up to 20 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 27.