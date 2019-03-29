Peorian Remains On The Illinois Prisoner Review Board

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced former former educator Aurthur Mae Perkins will continue to serve on the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

Perkins, who retired after 30 years of service in Peoria Public Schools, was appointed to the board in March 2015 by former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Perkins was a classroom teacher, principal at Harrison Primary School and, recently, family liaison at Trewyn K-8 School. She was an adjunct faculty member at Bradley University. Perkins currently serves on the Peoria Housing Authority board and the Peoria Citizen’s Committee for Economic Opportunity (PCCEO) board.

Former Creve Coeur Police Chief Peter Fisher is also a member of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

The last Peorian to serve on the Prisoner Review Board was former Peoria Police Chief John Stenson.