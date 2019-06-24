Peoria’s 12th Homicide Victim Identified

Peoria’s twelfth homicide victim has been identified as 34-year-old Bronzell Howard of Peoria.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Howard suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. The cause of death is related to rapid and traumatic blood loss from the wounds.

There was no evidence of close range fire.

Sunday at approximately 10:41 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 2700 block of W. Trewyn Ave regarding a Shotspotter alert of multiple shots fired. Moments later, a second Shotspotter alert indicated more rounds fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Howard with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment.

Howard was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Despite aggressive resuscitation efforts, Howard was pronounced deceased at 11:23 p.m.

There are no suspects at this time. The case remains under investigation.