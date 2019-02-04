Peoria’s Snow Fighters Become Pot Hole Fighters

Peoria street crews have made the switch from fighting snow to fighting pot holes.

Peoria Public Works Director of Operations Sie Maroon says that all available manpower is out repairing the holes left after a thaw out from last week’s polar vortex.

“These aren’t necessarily going to be a permanent fix night now. But, we’re out there doing everything that we can to maintain the holes. Right now, we’re just sticking to the main aertial streets,” Maroon said.

Maroon says for the most part, his crews are using cold mix and hot boxes to fill the pot holes. Peoria Public Works does have the capability to make its own hot asphalt mix, but only in small batches.

Maroon says a more permanent fix for the pot holes comes later in the spring, when asphalt companies start producing the hot mix.

“At that time, we will go into specific areas that definitely need more than just pot hole patching,” Maroon said.