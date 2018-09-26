Pere Marquette Developer To Pursue Claims Against City

The developer of the Marriott Pere Marquette Hotel and adjacent Courtyard by Marriott has told a bankruptcy judge he plans to pursue claims and counterclaims against the City of Peoria.

Gary Matthews told Judge Thomas Perkins of that planned action in documents filed Sept. 21. Matthews is also asking the judge to allow him to hire Peoria attorney Christopher Ryan as a special counsel for his claims.

The documents allege the City’s “unreasonably blocking potential refinancing of secured debt” and the City’s actions “severely reduced the value” of the hotels. Matthews also claims the city’s actions led to foreclosure action against the properties and his filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to block the foreclosure.

The documents did not provide specific details on how the City blocked the refinancing.

The judge has recently approved the sale of the hotels to INDURE Build-to-Core Fund for $38 million. Matthews says the hotels had a fair market value of $70-to-100 million at the time of the attempted refinancing.

The court documents claim the sale is “directly detriment to (Matthew’s) interest in development fees and his membership interests, both of which were completely wiped out.” Matthews believes his personal claim against the City and others is in excess of $10 million.

