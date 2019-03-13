PIA Sets A New February Record

The parking lot was filled to capacity at Gen. Wayne A. Downing International Airport in February, setting a new record.

PIA saw 49,094 travelers in February, with 3.6-percent more than 2017’s 47,385 February passengers.

March traffic at the airport has been strong, the main parking lot continues to be filled to capacity ahead Spring Break travels.

Director of Airports Gene Olson says, “We’re asking travelers to give themselves a little extra time to find parking.”

PIA has more than 3,300 parking spaces, but Olson says they are looking to add more in the future, due to seven record months in 2018.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is expecting a record number of Spring Break travelers of about 107 million across the country March 14 through April 28.