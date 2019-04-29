Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Bloomington

A Chicago-bound regional jet was diverted to Bloomington.

United Express Flight 5228 from Columbia, Missouri to Chicago landed safely, according to a Twitter post from Central Illinois Regional Airport. Passengers and crew were reported safe and waiting for a replacement aircraft to take them to Chicago’s O’ Hare Airport.

The flight status for Flight 5228 on the United Airlines website indicated the plane departed Columbia, Missouri at 6:20 p.m. Sunday and landed in Bloomington at 7:49 p.m. The status indicated a departure from Bloomington scheduled for 10:30 p.m. with arrival at O’Hare scheduled for 11:29 p.m.

News partner 25 News reports a news release from SkyWest, which operates the United Express flight, said the pilot diverted to Bloomington “after receiving a mechanical indication.”