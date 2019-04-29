Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Bloomington

A Chicago-bound regional jet was diverted to Bloomington.

United Express Flight 5228 from Columbia, Missouri to Chicago landed safely, according to a Twitter post from Central Illinois Regional Airport. Passengers and crew were reported safe and waiting for a replacement aircraft to take them to Chicago’s O’ Hare Airport.

The flight status for Flight 5228 on the United Airlines website indicated the plane departed Columbia, Missouri at 6:20 p.m. Sunday and landed in Bloomington at 7:49 p.m. The status indicated a departure from Bloomington scheduled for 10:30 p.m. with arrival at O’Hare scheduled for 11:29 p.m.

News partner 25 News reports a news release from SkyWest, which operates the United Express flight, said the pilot diverted to Bloomington “after receiving a mechanical indication.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Illinois Gunman Vowed To Kill Others If He Was Fired Biden To Make First Campaign Stop In Pennsylvania Duckworth Returns To Iraq With Congressional Delegation Chicago Prosecutor Subpoenaed In Smollett Case North Will Not Seek Re-Election As NRA President Rabbi’s Hands Are Shattered In Fatal Attack On Synagogue
Comments