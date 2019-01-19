Plane Skids Off Runway In Chicago

(AP) – A United Airlines plane has skidded off a runway at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport amid snowy and icy weather.

Chicago fire officials say the incident occurred Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The flight came into the airport from Phoenix and 129 people were on the plane.

A massive winter storm has brought up to 10 inches of snow to some parts of the Midwest and is expected to hit the Northeast on Sunday.

The storm prompted the cancellation of nearly 1,000 flights at Chicago’s airports on Saturday. The average delay at O’Hare International Airport was nearly an hour on Saturday afternoon.

Some Midwesterners aren’t letting a winter snowstorm keep them indoors.

Celeste Tremmel was outside in Detroit on Saturday training for a marathon. The 56-year-old chugged slowly through the several-inch-deep snow. She says, “When you run a marathon, you run no matter the weather.”

Tremmel said running in snow is “like running in sand, so you have to go a lot slower,” but “what’s worse is 40 degrees, wind and hail.

New England residents are bracing for up to 18 inches of snow in northern regions from a storm that’s coated much of the Midwest in ice and snow.

The National Weather Service says southern areas of New England could see several inches of snow and up to a half-inch of ice. That’s stoking worries about power outages.

Utility companies are getting ready, especially in parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island where snow Saturday is expected to be followed by rain, sleet and freezing rain Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the deepest snow for Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.