Plea Deal Announced In Aaron Schock Case

The federal government is prepared to drop all charges against former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock.

The Chicago Tribune a plea agreement announced in federal court Wednesday indicate all charges against Schock, 37, would be dropped if he pays back the Internal Revenue Service and his congressional campaign fund.

Should that happen, and Schock stays out of trouble, all charges would be dropped.

Also as part of the plea agreement, Schock’s campaign committee, Schock for Congress, would plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of failing to properly report expenses.

The plea agreement, known as a deferred prosecution agreement, could pave the way for Schock to re-enter politics.

The Peoria Republican resigned from Congress in 2015 amid scrutiny over his spending of campaign money, including remodeling his Washington, D.C. office inspired by the TV series “Downton Abbey.”

Schock was indicted in November 2016 on 24 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, theft of government funds, making false statements, filing false election reports and filing false tax returns. Two of the counts were later dismissed by a judge.

Schock was scheduled to go on trial in June in Chicago. The U.S. Supreme Court recently declined to take up an appeal.