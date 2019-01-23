Please Support Randy and Help Fight Homelessness in The Peoria Area

Mix 106.9’s Randy Rundle will join others from the community spending the night in a cardboard box outside the Peoria Civic Center from  6:00 Friday night, February 8th through 6:00 Saturday morning, February 9th to help call attention to the homelessness problem right here in The Peoria Area.

It’s the 3rd annual “Gimme Shelter” event sponsored by The South Side Office of Concern to raise funds to end homelessness here in our community, and it will happen regardless of the weather.

Some facts to think about:

*Over 1,800 homeless children attend school in our area

*Any given night, over 300 people in our community have no place to stay

*1 in 5 homeless people are between the ages of 18 and 24

Please consider making a donation at Randy’s page  HERE. Thank you!

To get more details about the event and other ways you can help, click HERE.

