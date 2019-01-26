Polar Vortex Continues Icy Grip

Dangerously cold wind chills are on tap for the middle of next week.

“Another piece of the Polar Vortex, which is an air mass with origins in the North Pole, returns late Tuesday through Friday,” said news partner 25 News Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins. “The coldest mornings will be Wednesday and Thursday with low temperatures 15 to 20 below and wind chills approaching 40 below.”

Before then, the active winter weather pattern will continue.

“We’ll see some snow showers around the area Saturday and Saturday night but the next storm of interest will be Monday,” Collins said.

“This storm will produce a wintry mix including freezing rain for the Monday morning commute then change over to a couple of inches of snow.”

Collins said temperatures may climb into the low 30s Monday, before Central Illinois falls back into the deep freeze Tuesday.