Peoria Police say that since Feb. 1, the city has had 20 armed robberies.

All 20 of the robberies involved handguns.

Police do not have good descriptions due to the robbers wearing masks and dark clothing, according to Lieutenant Michael Boland.

Seven of the robberies were people being approached in their driveways.

Out of the seven approached: three were with more than one robber and they were not immediately violent. Four of the seven were with a single robber who resulted in violence without provocation.

“The robberies involving two people, are probably being done by the same people or the same crew,” Boland said.

Other instances involve robbers targeting pizza delivery drivers, one person at an ATM, and business burglaries.

Thursday night, a woman was approached by two men at her home on Nowland Ave, and displayed handguns, according to Boland.

Police believe this is a similar motive for other robberies in the area of Christine and Rosemead, and the 400 block of W. Wilcox.

Peoria Police have applications for citizens to monitor crime in their neighborhoods.

Tutorials for crimemapping.com and Code RED are available on the Peoria Police Department Facebook page.