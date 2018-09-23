Police Announce Homicide Arrest

A man is found dead in a North Valley Peoria residence and police have arrested one suspect.

Daniel Jablonski, 39, was arrested around 5:18 p.m. Saturday, without incident, in the area of Wilcox and Atlantic in Peoria. Detectives were able to identify Jablonski as a suspect in the killing of a man found dead in a residence in the 200 block of NE Rock Island Ave.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was pronounced dead by the Peoria County Coroner’s office at 10:30 a.m.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man suffered “a suspicious trauma,” but released no further details, including the man’s identity.

An autopsy is scheduled Sunday.

Jablonski was transported to the Peoria Police Department to be interviewed and was later arrested and taken to the Peoria County Jail on a charge of first degree murder.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521) or CrimeStoppers anonymously (309-673-9000).

