Peoria Police have taken 35-year-old Brian Keller into custody.

Keller has been arrested for allegedly shooting another person in South Peoria and is booked in the Peoria County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery.

The shooting happened around the 800 block of Wiswall Court on December 24 at 1:15 a.m.

The victim was found several blocks away in the 2700 block of W. Marquette.