Police Arrest Fatal Stabbing Suspect

Peoria police arrested the woman wanted in the connection with the recent fatal stabbing.

Jatara Johnson, 29 (pictured) turned herself in without incident after 5 p.m. Tuesday, for the fatal stabbing of 19-year old Charee Alexander, near Peoria’s Schmoeger Park on April 11th.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said, during the course of the investigation detectives, gathered information leading to the identification as Johnson as the suspect.

Johnson was arrested, and then transported to the Peoria County Jail on a Peoria County Warrant for First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery.