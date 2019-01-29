Police: Bogus Bucks In East Peoria

Fake currency is making its way through East Peoria.

The East Peoria Police Department says local businesses have reported receiving counterfeit 50-and-100-dollar bills.

Counterfeiters have removed the ink from 5-and-10-dollar bills and printed them as 50s and 100s. The fake bills pass the “pen test” because they are printed on real U.S. currency paper.

Police say to check if a $5 bill has been “washed”:

Check the embedded security thread that runs from the top edge to the bottom edge by holding it up to a light. If the bill started as a $5 bill, it will read “USA 5.”

Check the watermark near the right edge of the bill’s face by holding it up to a light. The right side of the bill should be “5.”

To check if a $10 bill has been “washed”:

Check the embedded security thread that runs from the top edge to the bottom edge by holding it up to a light. If the bill started as a $10 bill, it will read “USA TEN.”

Check the watermark near the right edge of the bill’s face by holding it up to a light. The portrait should match that on the bill.

Police say there are also multiple websites that can assist someone in detecting counterfeit money.

Any individual or business that receives counterfeit money is urged to contact their local police department.