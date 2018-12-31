Police: Business Owners Should Remain Vigilant

The Peoria Police Department is reminding local businesses to make sure their security measures are in place and working properly.

Peoria police, in a news release, said in recent months there have been some burglaries to local businesses that “follow a peculiar pattern,” although no details were released.

Police are urging businesses to follow security measures to help deter burglaries, and aid in the collection of evidence should a break-in occur.

The following are recommendations to local businesses from the Peoria Police Department:

Ensure that all security cameras are functioning, pointed in the direction of entrances/exits as well as merchandise.

Ensure that all alarms are functioning properly, and activated once the business is closed.

Note any suspicious persons in or around the business, particularly those asking questions about security measures, cameras, etc.

Do not divulge any security information to anyone not affiliated with your business or your contracted security company.

Make sure to have a business contact person (name and phone number) on file with the Peoria Police Department.