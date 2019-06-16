Police: Community Is Vital In Homicide Arrests

Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion III says the community’s involvement helped lead to the arrest of the suspects in the murder of Zarious Fair, 16, this past week.

“We had great community involvement. We were able to make an arrest within two hours of the incident,” Marion said.

An unidentified 14-year-old boy and 18-year-old Doyle Eugene Nelson were taken into custody without incident in the 2300 block of N. Delaware Wednesday night, and arrested for first degree murder.

“The community’s involvement helped out,” Marion said. “This shows that when the community steps up and gets involved, that helps us do our job and we can get a successful resolution quickly”.

While the community involvement aided the Peoria Police for this homicide, there is a lack of community involvement in the slaying of a four-year-old Peoria boy.

Jeremiah Ward was shot three times May 13 in the 2800 block of West Ann St. He was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made in that case.

“We still have individuals that are not cooperating with the police,” Marion said.

It is a frustrating time for the officers when the cooperation is lacking.

“We have a dead four-year-old, and no one is coming forward,” Marion said. “Without (the public’s) information, we cannot solve the case”.

Marion said he does not have an answer as to why no one is coming forward with information regarding Ward’s death.

“The other cases where (the community) did cooperate, we’ve made arrests in,” Marion said.

Anyone with any information on the shooting of Jeremiah Ward is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000 or text a tip to 274-637 and put in the letters “GPCS” before your message. Those providing information can remain anonymous.

If the information provided leads to an arrest, there is a cash reward of $5,000.